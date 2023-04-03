Home / Sports / Football / Chelsea sack Graham Potter after 6 months in charge

Chelsea sack Graham Potter after 6 months in charge

AP | , London
Apr 03, 2023 01:02 AM IST

Chelsea has fired manager Graham Potter with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings.

Chelsea has fired manager Graham Potter with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings despite spending around $630 million on players in the last two transfer windows.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter looks dejected after a match(REUTERS)
Chelsea manager Graham Potter looks dejected after a match(REUTERS)

The team announced Potter's departure on Sunday, a day after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa that left Chelsea in 11th place.

“Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition,” Chelsea said.

Potter was hired in September to replace Thomas Tuchel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
september manager sunday aston villa chelsea team club premier league departure + 7 more
september manager sunday aston villa chelsea team club premier league departure + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out