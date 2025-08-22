West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League Live Streaming: When and where to watch WHU vs CHE live on TV and online

West Ham United will host Chelsea in the Premier League 2025-26 season on Saturday. The hosts are chasing their first points of the season after suffering a loss in their season opener against Sunderland. On the other hand, the Blues also look to return to winning ways after playing out a goalless draw in their opening match of the latest edition of the top-tier English football competition. West Ham United will take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. (REUTERS)

Chelsea enter the contest as strong favourites, considering how West Ham surrendered against Sunderland in their Premier League opener. West Ham, coached by former Chelsea manager Graham Potter, can see his woes going from bad to worse if his club suffers yet another defeat.

After playing their opening matches of the Premier League season, West Ham United is languishing in 19th place in the standings, while Chelsea is eight places above them in 11th place.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Premier League match between West Ham and Chelsea:

When will the Premier League match between West Ham and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between West Ham and Chelsea will be played on Saturday, August 23. The contest will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Premier League match between West Ham and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between West Ham and Chelsea will be played at the London Stadium.

Which channels will broadcast the Premier League match between West Ham and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between West Ham and Chelsea will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Premier League match between West Ham and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between West Ham and Chelsea will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.