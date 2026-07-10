Maharashtra approves lower stamp duty for 99-year lease agreements of Mumbai housing societies: Explained

In a move that could bring relief to thousands of cooperative housing societies in Mumbai unable to register lease agreements for decades due to procedural delays and high stamp duty, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced a sharp reduction in stamp duty on such registrations. Maharashtra government has lowered stamp duty on lease agreements of residential properties at 0.5%, while commercial properties will attract a maximum duty of 1.5%, (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

According to a PTI report, stamp duty on residential properties has been capped at 0.5%, while commercial properties will attract a maximum duty of 1.5%, Bawankule told the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on July 7.

The stamp duty earlier was up to 5% depending on the lease terms, premium paid, among several other factors.

The revised policy is expected to provide significant relief to cooperative housing societies built on government land leased for 99 years, many of which had faced hurdles in registering their lease agreements.

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Applicability and eligibility criteria According to the Maharashtra government officials, the concession applies to residential cooperative housing societies on leasehold land and is expected to benefit both existing societies seeking to regularise lease documentation and newly formed societies completing legal formalities.

They said the concessional rates would apply uniformly across both Mumbai city and suburban areas. The decision is expected to provide substantial financial relief to hundreds of cooperative housing societies in areas such as Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Colaba, Marine Drive and the Mumbai suburbs.

On July 7, Bawankule said that the stamp duty payable by Mittal Chambers Owners Cooperative Society in South Mumbai would fall from about ₹101.21 crore under the earlier system to about ₹10.68 lakh.

Similarly, New Maker Chambers' liability would reduce from around ₹119.47 crore to ₹1.76 crore, while Sea Lot Cooperative Housing Society in Colaba would pay about ₹27.05 lakh instead of ₹176.82 crore. Abhilasha Premises Society in Colaba would see its stamp duty reduced from about ₹104.83 crore to ₹19.45 lakh, he said.

Lease agreements are a critical component of Mumbai's housing market because many cooperative housing societies are built on leasehold land rather than freehold plots. In many cases, the land is owned by government agencies, public authorities or private entities, while societies hold long-term lease rights. Registering these agreements is essential for establishing legal title, obtaining redevelopment approvals, securing financing and carrying out property transactions.

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What is leasehold land? In a leasehold arrangement, homebuyers own their apartments, while the land remains on lease with the lessor. As a result, the cooperative housing society does not receive absolute ownership of the land through a conveyance deed

In Mumbai, leasehold land is commonly controlled by government agencies such as the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), or by private entities such as family trusts.

What is freehold land? Under the freehold land model, the developer permanently transfers ownership of the land to the housing society. The conveyance deed is executed in the society's name, giving it complete ownership rights over the land.

Stamp duty cut to provide a boost to redevelopment According to Maharashtra government officials, the reduction in stamp duty is significant, as Mumbai is witnessing an increasing number of redevelopment projects involving ageing residential buildings. In many cases, cooperative housing societies undertaking redevelopment must execute or renew their lease agreements before the redevelopment process can proceed.

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"Lower stamp duty is expected to reduce upfront costs for real estate developers, thus improving the financial viability of redevelopment projects, particularly for older buildings where residents already face significant expenses," a revenue department official, who did not wish to be named, said.