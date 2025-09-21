Man Utd earn vital win against Chelsea as Liverpool stay perfect

Manchester United beat Chelsea in a chaotic match at Old Trafford on Saturday to earn vital breathing space for beleaguered manager Ruben Amorim as Liverpool stayed perfect in the Premier League. HT Image

But Graham Potter's future as West Ham boss appears bleak after a fourth defeat in five matches left the club firmly rooted in the relegation zone.

All eyes were on a rain-lashed Old Trafford for the early evening kick-off, with Amorim in desperate need of a win after a terrible start to the season.

United were handed an early boost when Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off in the fifth minute for bringing down Bryan Mbeumo.

United captain Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the 14th minute, turning home from close range on his 200th Premier League appearance.

Casemiro doubled United's lead in the 37th minute but minutes later turned from hero to villain after he pulled back Andrey Santos and was shown a second yellow card, meaning both teams were now down to 10 men.

Chelsea struggled to make an impact in the heavy conditions after the break but Trevoh Chalobah brought the visitors back into the match with a bullet header 10 minutes from time.

The visitors gave United some nervy moments in the closing stages but Amorim's men held out for a vital win, which takes them into the top half of the table.

- Perfect Liverpool -

In the early kick-off, Arne Slot's Liverpool were 2-0 up against Everton inside half an hour through Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike but had to withstand an impressive fightback from their Merseyside rivals.

The champions took the lead in the 10th minute when Mohamed Salah's lifted cross dropped into the right-hand side of the penalty area.

Gravenberch allowed the ball to bounce before hooking a rasping shot over Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

France international Ekitike finished off a silky move in the 29th minute with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister combining before Gravenberch slid through an inviting pass.

Ekitike controlled the ball and finished coolly through Pickford's legs.

Liverpool have not made things easy for themselves this season, relying on a series of late winners, and an improved Everton made them sweat again when Idrissa Gueye pulled a goal back in the 58th minute.

But Arne Slot's men held on win 2-1 and make it six victories out of six in all competitions as they hunt for a record 21st English title.

"We needed mentality today in a different fashion than the few times before," said Slot, who left Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak costing a combined £225 million on the bench.

"You can see how well we can play when we are fresh in the first 45 minutes. We ran out of energy a bit but we didn't run out of mentality."

West Ham boss Potter admitted that his side's 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace was a "tough moment" as he fights to avoid the sack.

Former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo and ex-Wolves manager Gary O'Neil have been linked with Potter's job.

Asked whether he felt he still had the support of the Hammers hierarchy, he replied: "I've no reason to think not.

"But I also understand the environment and the results. But I have no complaints about the support I have had."

Tottenham have started the season brightly under new manager Thomas Frank and rescued a point on the south coast in 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Goals from Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari gave Brighton a cushion before Richarlison pulled one back shortly before half-time and Jan Paul van Hecke's own goal made it all square.

Newly promoted Leeds recovered from conceding the first goal to beat Wolves 3-1, leaving the Midlands club without a single point from their five matches.

Burnley and Nottingham Forest shared a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal host Manchester City on Sunday, seeking their third straight win against Pep Guardiola's men at the Emirates.

