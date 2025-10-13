Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 6 injury report: Who's in and who's out? Player status updates

The Buffalo Bills (4-1) are all set to take on the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) on Monday, October 13, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their week 6 game. As of now, a total of seven players from the two teams have been listed as “out” ahead of the major clash. As we head into the Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons game, here’s a look at the latest injury reports of the teams. Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots catches a pass in the second quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills.(Getty Images via AFP)

Buffalo Bills injury report for Week 6

As of now, three players from the Buffalo Bills - Damar Hamlin (safety), Matt Milano (linebacker), and T.J. Sanders (defensive tackle) - have been listed as “out” for the upcoming week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

While Sanders has a problem with his knee, Milano and Hamlin suffer from pectoral issues, as per the Bills’ official website. Although Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he was hopeful about Sanders’ recovery, he said Hamlin was “up in the air at this point”

Meanwhile, wide receiver (WR) Curtis Samuel and tight end Dalton Kincaid bear the status of “questionable” due to injuries.

Atlanta Falcons injury report for Week 6

The Atlanta Falcons have four players listed as “out” for the match against the Buffalo Bills. These players are: Defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham (calf), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring), cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness), and defensive tackle LaCale London (triceps).

On the other hand, safety Billy Bowman Jr. and cornerback Natrone Brooks are “questionable.” While the Buffalo Bills currently have four wins from five games, the Atlanta Falcons hold only two victories from four matches.

Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons: Schedule

The Bills vs Falcons game is all set to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is home of the Falcons. The official kickoff is scheduled at 7:15 PM ET on Monday, October 13.

The Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons game will be broadcast on ESPN, while fans can live stream it on ESPN's new direct-to-consumer streaming platform, ESPN Unlimited as well as ESPN Select.

FAQs:

1. Why did Travis Kelce clap after the Buffalo Bills game?

According to USA Today, Travis Kelce clapped as a sign of respect after a Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Buffalo Bills game in 2024.

2. Which team blew a 28-3 lead?

The Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

3. Who is the current head coach of the Buffalo Bills?

Sean McDermott is the current head coach of the Buffalo Bills.

4. Will Matt Milano play against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday?

No, Matt Milano is out due to a pectoral issue and will not play against the Atlanta Falcons.