NY Jets extend losing streak in Week 6 London game, lose to Broncos: See key highlights here

The New York Jets stayed winless as the Denver Broncos beat the Justin Fields-led side, 11-13, at the Northumberland Development Project in London. The Denver Broncos dominated the game as far as offense was concerned. On the other hand, the Jets’ quarterback (QB), Justin Fields, was sacked nine times, as per the New York Post. New York Jets remain winless even after 6 games, lose to Denver Broncos, 11-13. Major highlights here(AP)

The Denver Broncos beat the New York Jets: Key highlights

With the Week 6 loss against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the New York Jets currently have 0 wins and 6 losses this season. The Jets scored the maiden points with 11 minutes left in the first quarter as placekicker Nick Folk scored a 52-yard field goal.

With a 41-yard field goal, Broncos’ placekicker Wil Lutz equalized the score within four minutes. Just as the first quarter was coming to an end, Nate Adkins scored the first touchdown of the game to give the Broncos a 9-6 lead. The Denver Broncos led the scoreboard at 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was deficient in remarkable activities from both teams. New York Jets’ QB Justin Fields was sacked multiple times. As a result, placekicker Nick Folk had to again come to the Jets’ rescue. With a 38-yard field goal, Folk made it 10-9 in the third quarter, while the Broncos continued to maintain the lead.

When the third quarter ended, the score was 11-10, in favor of the Denver Broncos. While the field did not see much action in the fourth quarter, Wil Lutz scored a 27-yard field goal. The Denver Broncos won the game 13-11.

The struggle of the NY Jets

The New York Jets struggled a lot on the field against the Denver Broncos. The Jets achieved -10 passing yards against the side led by Bo Nix. The Jets were unable to score a single touchdown, and Justin Fields’ multiple sackings added to their woes.

FAQs

What is the final score of the New York Jets vs. the Denver Broncos?

The final score of the New York Jets vs. the Denver Broncos was 11-13.

Who is the quarterback for the New York Jets?

Justin Fields is the quarterback for the New York Jets.

Who is the main quarterback for the Denver Broncos?

The main quarterback for the Denver Broncos is Bo Nix.