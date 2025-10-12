Who is Yazmina Gonzalez? Meet Spencer Rattler’s longtime girlfriend and biggest supporter

Spencer Rattler, the rising quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, has had his girlfriend, Yazmina Gonzalez, by his side for over a decade. Their love story started when both were teenagers, and through all these years, they have both supported and stood by each other through all the moments, both on and off the field, as per PEOPLE. Who is Spencer Rattler’s girlfriend? Meet Yazmina Gonzalez, NFL star's longtime girlfriend and biggest supporter(X/@SpencerRattler)

High school sweethearts

According to NCSA, Rattler and Gonzalez first met at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona, where they both went. During that time, Rattler was already becoming a star football player, and Gonzalez was a varsity volleyball player. She played outside hitter all four years, according to NCSA Sports.

They were even featured on the Netflix docuseries QB1: Beyond the Lights, where cameras followed them to the gym and games. In one scene, Rattler sat in the stands and cheered on Gonzalez as she played with his sister, Olivia.

Prom night and other milestones

The couple looked adorable when they went to prom together in 2018, matching in black and white. Rattler posted their photos on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Prom flow…”. Over time, they have celebrated many important milestones together, from graduation ceremonies to championship games.

Also read: Saints QB Spencer Rattler and coach Kellen Moore get 1st win over mistake-prone Giants, 26-14

Because they have been around for so long, Gonzalez is close to Rattler’s family. She and Olivia, his sister, have been friends since high school. In August 2025, Gonzalez went with Rattler’s mom and sister to the Saints stadium in New Orleans. They posted happy photos from the day on social media, as per People.

Gonzalez loves going on trips and shares beach pictures on her social media. In 2023, during her Turks and Caicos trip, she posted a picture of herself enjoying the sunshine by the water. She also supports Rattler at his games. She has shared clips and photos celebrating his big moments in both college and the NFL.

Rattler has also shown his dedication to Gonzalez. In a 2019 Q&A at the University of Oklahoma game 2019, when asked about a celebrity he’d like to date, he quickly smiled and said, “I’ve got a girl though!”

From high school romance to NFL spotlight, Spencer Rattler and Yazmina Gonzalez’s relationship has remained strong, showing the power of love, loyalty, and shared dreams.

FAQs

Who is Spencer Rattler’s girlfriend?

Spencer Rattler’s girlfriend is Yazmina Gonzalez, his high school sweetheart.

How long have Spencer Rattler and Yazmina Gonzalez been together?

They started dating in high school and have been together for over a decade.

What does Yazmina Gonzalez do?

She was a varsity volleyball player in high school and is known for her close bond with Rattler and his family.