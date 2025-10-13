Jets WR Garrett Wilson confronts head coach over halftime decision in clash vs Broncos

There was some serious drama at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday as the Denver Broncos took on the New York Jets in a Week 6 clash of the NFL. The Jets had been winless this season, with a 0-5 record going into the game. Things only got worse as the Jets lost again, this time 13-11. Jets WR Garrett Wilson clashes with coach in heated exchange after strange halftime decision vs. Broncos(AP)

However, an incident occurred at the halftime break that caught everyone’s attention. The Jets just had 32 yards of offense to show for themselves from the first two quarters. In an interesting twist, they came close to going into the second half with a lead that led to Garrett Wilson confronting the coach, as reported by Newsweek.

Garrett Wilson confronts coach Aaron Glenn

With the Broncos leading 10-6 and 37 seconds left on the clock, the Jets were in a position to attempt a Hail Mary that, if it succeeded, would have given them a lead. However, in a decision that left everyone flummoxed, the Jets’ head coach, Aaron Glenn, decided not to go for the attempt and instead let the clock run down. With nothing to lose, this decision was bound to be questioned.

However, Newsweek reports that the dissent came in an unexpected form from the team’s wide receiver, Garrett Wilson. He decided to confront the HC, and the two appeared to be in a serious discussion as they headed into the tunnel.

New York Jets’ struggles continue

The Jets had an opportunity to steal a win towards the end of the game again. With less than two minutes remaining, the Jets had a choice to make, as Yahoo Sports reported. They could either go for a 61-yard field goal attempt or go for it on a fourth-and-8. Coach Glenn decided to back his quarterback.

However, this backfired as Justin Field was sacked, for the second successive time, and any chances of a win disappeared for the Jets.

Wilson, in the spotlight at the halftime break, had a day to forget. Yahoo Sports reports that he only had three receptions for 13 yards in the game. He was kept quiet throughout the game by Broncos’ cornerback Patrick Surtain.

Fields also endured a lean outing, racking up just 45 passing yards in the entire game. Interestingly, he was sacked as many times as he completed a pass – nine. The New York Jets were up against a Broncos side that was itself off-color today. Still, their own shortcomings meant even they were a bridge too far for them.

FAQs

Who won the New York Jets’ latest game?

The New York Jets lost their latest game – vs. the Denver Broncos – 13-11 on Sunday.

What is the Jets’ record this season?

After Week 6, the Jets are 0-6.

Who is Garrett Wilson?

Wilson is the wide receiver for the Jets. He is the main target for quarterback Justin Fields.