Garrett Wilson injury update: Is Jets WR playing today against Denver Broncos?

The New York Jets may have an injury worry with wide receiver Garrett Wilson in their Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos. New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) (AP)

It's unclear when Wilson suffered an injury, but the Jets' No. 1 wide receiver was seen entering the blue medical tent following the first drive of the second half.

Wilson has 382 yards and four touchdowns as the Jets' top receiver heading into Week 6, but it's only fair to speculate how much more he could have if quarterback Justin Fields were performing better.

Wilson was furious with head coach Aaron Glenn when he left the field following the Jets' offense's lackluster first half.

All about Garrett Wilson's frustration

Wilson, who had only one grab on two targets for two yards in the first half, was obviously upset with the situation as the Jets made their way to the locker room.

Wilson's frustration is understandable given that the Jets' offense appeared to be in complete disarray for the first two quarters.

In addition to Fields' terrible play, Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand don't seem to be providing appropriate coaching or play-calling.

Despite all the problems, the Jets are down 10-6 at the half due to a strong defensive performance, two short fields created by a Broncos blunder, and a huge kick return by New York.

Issues with Jets' Clock Management ignites heated Garrett Wilson exchange

With a 0-5 season record, the New York Jets were undoubtedly tense coming into their Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Unfortunately, these tensions were unbearable for standout wide receiver Garrett Wilson by the conclusion of the first half on Sunday.

The Jets' offense only managed 32 yards of total offense in the first half, which is as flat as it has been this season. It is highly likely that the Jets offense would have been held scoreless in the half if it weren't for a Broncos turnover and a kick return deep into Bronco space.

The Jets had an opportunity to lead going into the second half, despite their offensive difficulties. In the second quarter, the Jets appeared to have a chance to try a Hail Mary with 37 seconds remaining, which would have put the team ahead 13–10 heading into the third quarter.