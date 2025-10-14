Viral optical illusion: Redditor challenges users to find her daughter hidden in pumpkin patch

A new optical illusion is breaking the internet and testing the skills of netizens. The post was shared in the popular Reddit community r/FindTheSniper by a user named Jaquith1993. The user headlined the photograph as “Find my daughter who didn’t want her picture taken.” At first, the photograph appears to be that of a field with giant leaves and some people walking through it. However, in the busy field hides the photographer’s daughter, who did not want her picture to be taken, and netizens are struggling to spot her. Viral optical illusion: Redditor challenges users to find her daughter in pumpkin patch(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

The photograph immediately gained the attention of the viewers, with Reddit users commenting about spotting the hidden girl in the comment section. The puzzle is an example of how colors blend perfectly with each other, and the human brain often misses details in plain sight.

Optical illusion: What's the challenge?

The challenge that this photograph presents is very simple. One has to move their eyes left, right, down, and center to spot the girl who is hiding in the field. While some netizens spotted the girl and were quick to comment on where she was hiding, others said that they could spot various things hiding behind the leaves.

Since the picture is covered with big green leaves and the entire frame is filled with green color, it naturally becomes difficult to spot other colors in the photograph. While there are some people walking in the fields as well, the girl is hiding carefully amongst the green leaves, making it a little difficult for users to find her.

Optical illusion: The answer

If you are unable to spot the hidden girl, just like many internet users, do not fret. The answer is here. The girl is located all the way on the right, a little on the upper side, just above the pumpkin. There is a dark space where the girl is hiding. Only a small part of her hair is visible, which makes it even more difficult for internet users to spot her in one go.

So, how much time did it take for you to spot the little girl? This photograph is a perfect example of one color dominating the entire frame and bits and pieces of other colors carefully blending in the scene, thus escaping the human eye.