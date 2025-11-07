Optical illusion: Only 1% can 'spot the ice cube' in this viral challenge on Reddit

The optical illusion challenge for the day is here. The task to complete this brain teaser on Reddit, which is now going viral, is simple: Players need to "spot the ice cube" in the image. To solve it, users have been given 10 seconds. Optical illusion: Can you find the ice cube in this image?(Reddit)

At first, it appears as an easy one to crack, but you only get to realise its difficulty level once you start looking for the answer. This mind-boggling optical illusion has left many people, including those who consider themselves seasoned players, scratching their heads.

Optical illusion: What to do?

Shared on the r/FindTheSniper community on Reddit on Friday, November 7, the viral challenge features a normal view of what looks like a kitchen area at a house. It features a table with multiple doors, an oven and a long carpet placed perfectly on the floor, besides other things.

However, hidden somewhere in this picture is an ice cube. Players have been asked to spot the ice cube in the image. To complete the challenge, they need to spot it within 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: There is an ice cube hidden somewhere in the photo.(Reddit)

Optical illusion: Need a hint?

The ice cube is present somewhere around the middle of the image on the white carpet lying on the ground. The ice cube perfectly blends with its surroundings, thus making it extremely difficult for players to spot it in less than 10 seconds.

The key here is to zoom into the image and then try to spot it carefully by examining all the details on the carpet.

If you were unable to spot it within 10 seconds, then there is no need to worry. Several other players made multiple attempts and remained clueless about the answer. The idea behind solving these viral optical illusion challenges is to sharpen observation skills by putting your eyes and brain to the test.

Optical illusion: Answer

In the comments section of the Reddit post, a handful of users who were actually able to spot the ice cube have shared details regarding its position.

In reality, the ice cube is placed in the second row of "up arrows" from the bottom. It is slightly left of the second arrow from the left side of the image.

"This is a trick question," one person wrote.

Another added that the ice cube is "in the left above the 2nd row of arrows pointing up".

A third person wrote, "It’s giving me anxiety".

Why solve optical illusions?

Taking part in such games on a regular basis is considered a good exercise for the brain and eyes as it tricks our visual system through various patterns, textures, and colours.