Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can spot the cat hidden among wood logs

An all-new viral optical illusion on Reddit has left hundreds of people scratching their heads. At first glance, you will see a scene from a forest where there are simple piles of wood stacked neatly. But between the logs, there is a sneaky cat hidden cleverly, and many people can’t find it without zooming in with their eyes wide open. Only a handful of people have been able to spot the cat in this viral optical illusion challenge on Reddit.(Reddit)

The picture was shared in the r/FindTheSniper community on Reddit by one user, named Quirkynator, with the caption “Can you find a cat looks like a wood.” Since then, hundreds of people have joined the challenge, trying to spot the hidden cat. Many say it is one of the hardest “Find the Cat” puzzles they have seen online.

Optical illusion: The challenge

In the picture, you can see long trees in the background and neatly stacked woodpiles on both sides. Everything looks ordinary with no other object peaking out. But somewhere inside that pile is a cat perfectly camouflaged with the wood.

Spot the cat in this viral optical illusion challenge on Reddit.(Reddit)

The trickiest part of this puzzle is how similar the color of cat fur is to the wood. The browns, yellows and shadows are so perfectly mixed that it seems impossible to notice something unusual at first sight. One user commented, “I had to cheat and I looked at it like five times lol.”

Many users had to tilt their phone screens or focus on the picture for a long time to find the cat. If you think you have sharp eyes, try to find the cat in less than 15 seconds.

Also Read: Halloween optical illusion challenge: Can you find the black cat in 10 seconds?

Optical illusion: The answer

Unable to find the cat? Don’t worry, there are many others who have failed in cracking this one. The cat is hiding in the middle pile of wood, near the top. If you look closely, you can see its face peeking out from between the logs. Its fur blends so perfectly that it looks like another piece of wood until you spot the eyes. Once you see it, you will wonder how you missed it before.

How do optical illusions like this work

Optical illusions trick our brains because they play with patterns, textures, and colors. Our minds are wired to recognize familiar shapes quickly, but when those shapes match their surroundings, we get confused. In this case, the cat’s fur acts as natural camouflage, making our brains register it as part of the wood pile instead of a living creature.

Also Read: If you spot the hidden frog in this tricky image, you'll be titled optical illusion expert of the day

These illusions remind us how easily perception can be fooled, and how fun it can be to challenge it once in a while.