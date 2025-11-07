Baramulla OTT release: Know when and where to watch Manav Kaul-starrer

Manav Kaul-starrer crime thriller film Baramulla is making waves across the digital space. Based in the serene town of Kashmir, the film revolves around his character of DSP Ridwaan Sayyed, who is tasked to solve the case of children disappearing under mysterious circumstances. Manav Kaul stars as DSP Ridwaan Sayyed in Baramulla.(Instagram/netflix_in)

The film brings out the emotional storytelling with a gripping narrative that keeps the audience wondering what will come next.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Baramulla addresses the complexities of a human being while also mixing it with mystery and suspense.

Baramulla: Plot, cast, and other details

The trailer of the movie, which dropped a few weeks ago, showed how children's disappearance under mysterious circumstances has left many in shock. Manav soon enters the plot as DSP Ridwaan Sayyed, a newly transferred officer known for his quiet nature.

He gets appointed to investigate the matter of a missing boy, which leads him on the path of dark secrets and unexpected twists hidden in the Kashmir Valley.

In addition to the thriller theme, the film also fits well in the supernatural undertone, blurring the difference between reality and delusion.

As officer Sayyed digs deep into the investigation, he is forced to face the dark reality of the region as well as the darkness lingering inside him.

According to IMDb, the official synopsis of the film reads, “A police officer investigating missing children cases discovers disturbing truths while supernatural occurrences threaten his family and Baramulla's tranquility.”

Apart from Manav, the film also features Bhasha Sumbli, Kiara Khanna, and Masoom Mumtaz Khan.

Baramulla: Where to watch

Backed by Jio Studios and B26 Studios, Baramulla has been co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.

Also Read: From Fantastic Four to All's Fair: Hollywood releases on OTT this week

It came out on Netflix on Friday, November 7.

According to Mashable, the director had penned the script of the film back in 2016, and it was taken forward by Suhas and the scriptwriter, Monal Thakkar.

Apart from the emotional elements, suspense, and mystery, the film also perfectly highlights the snow-covered Kashmir Valley - something which was also showcased in the trailer.

Also Read: Maharani Season 4, Maxton Hall Season 2 and more: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and more

FAQs

Who plays the lead role in the Baramulla film?

Manav Kaul plays the lead role of DSP Ridwaan Sayyed in the film.

Who is the director of Baramulla?

The film has been helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

Where to watch the Baramulla film?

Baramulla can be streamed on Netflix. It came out on Friday, November 7.