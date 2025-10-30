General Bipin Rawat memorial cricket tourney kicks off in Baramulla

General Bipin Rawat Memorial Kashmir Women’s Premier League kicked off on Wednesday in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town with an aim of celebrating women empowerment and nurturing talent in the Valley.

The tournament, dedicated to the memory of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, Late Gen Bipin Rawat, aims to inspire the women of Kashmir to pursue excellence in sports and leadership. The event features 16 teams - comprising eight professional teams from various districts of Kashmir and eight amateur teams from local schools and colleges — who will compete in a series of exciting matches culminating in the grand finale on November 6.

“The league is being organised with the support of the Indian Army, Baramulla Cricket Forum and district administration, showcasing the collective effort towards peace and progress in the Valley. The initiative underlines the growing participation of Kashmiri women in mainstream sporting activities and highlights how the region continues to embrace unity, resilience and empowerment through sports. Beyond the competition, the KWPL seeks to foster camaraderie, confidence and opportunity for young women athletes, encouraging them to dream big and represent Kashmir at the state and national level,” the army spokesperson said.

Chairman, Baramulla Cricket Forum, Abdul Khaliq, said that the General Bipin Rawat Memorial KWPL is a tribute to the late General’s vision of a confident and empowered youth in Kashmir. “It reflects the growing sense of aspiration and pride among the people of the Valley. Baramulla Cricket forum welcomes all teams, JKCA officials and spectators to Baramulla,” he said that the event promises to be a symbol of hope, inclusion and progress in the heart of Kashmir.