Kashmir: In the high-stakes Budgam bypoll battle, three key parties bank on ‘influential’ Agas

With five days left for byelection in Budgam assembly constituency, the election campaign has gained momentum with not only rivals National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but other political parties like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), (Awami Ittehad Party) AIP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and independent candidates are also making last minute efforts to woo the voters. There are around 17 candidates in the fray including two from the powerful religious family of Agas. (HT File)

In last assembly polls, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah got elected from Budgam and Ganderbal assembly Constituencies with a comfortable margin. However, Omar vacated the Budgam seat but retained the traditional NC seat of Ganderbal which had elected many members of Abdullah family in the past.

NC candidate Aga Mehmood (HT Photo)

There are around 17 candidates in the fray including two from the powerful religious family of Agas. Aga Mehmood, a former minister and uncle of Srinagar MP is contesting from NC ticket, however Srinagar MP Ruhullah who has been issuing statements against his own party is not campaigning for his uncle and NC candidate. Ruhullah has represented Budgam thrice, however he has accused his party of failing to fulfill its promises. Ruhullah, who holds good influence among Shia community, could cause trouble for the NC.

However, NC has asked its prominent legislators to campaign for Mehmood who have been visiting different areas.”We have failed in all the promises for which we got votes in last assembly polls,” Ruhullah told media persons.

He even asked J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah not to make the reservation issue as his personal fight. NC leaders are confident that party candidate Aga Mehmood, who has been a former minister, will secure a big victory. “We will win Budgam as well as Nagrota,” said a senior party leader. However, on ground many people raise questions why Omar Abdullah left Budgam. “Last time when people of Budgam voted overwhelmingly for Omar Abdullah. We never thought he would leave the constituency,” said Nazir Ahmad, a resident of Budgam.

PDP candidate Aga Muntazir (HT Photo)

Last time NC won Budgam with a big margin, however this time opposition candidates especially PDP and Awami Itihaad Party candidates are also garnering good support among the masses. Top PDP leaders including party president Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija Mufti, Waheed Ur Rehman Para and legislator Fayaz Mir are campaigning for Aga Muntazir who also belongs to powerful Shia religious family and is closely related to NC candidate and MP Aga Ruhullah. In last assembly elections, Mehdi stood runner up and got 24% of polled votes while Omar Abdullah had bagged 54% votes. His rallies are attracting good crowds.

AIP has given mandate to former DDC chairman Nazir Ahmad Khan. Being a grassroot political worker, Khan has worked for Budgam when he was chairman of District Development Council. However, instead of Budgam his native constituency is Beerwah where he stood runner up in last elections which could become an impediment for him. Khan however knows the constituency very well and has been exploiting how the people of Budgam were ditched by NC.

“A vote for PDP, NC or BJP is simply a vote for one family. Democracy cannot survive when politics becomes a family inheritance,” Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said while welcoming new members who joined the party today. He voiced deep concern over how the Budgam bypoll has been reduced to a family show by the traditional political parties.“It is painful to see that PDP, NC and BJP instead of giving space to new faces, have fielded three candidates from the same family,” he said.

BJP candidate Aga Mohsin (HT Photo)

BJP has given mandate to Aga Mohsin and top BJP leaders are busy in his campaigning. In last assembly election, Aga Mohsin failed to get respectable votes, this time party leaders are hopeful that he will surprise everyone.

Aga Mehmood, however, has said Aga Mohsin isn’t related to their family.

AAP has given mandate to a woman and she is seeking votes on the goodwill of Arwind Kejriwal and the lone AAP legislator Mehraj Malik who was booked under Public Safety Act after he had confrontation with Doda deputy commissioner.

Another candidate Jibran Dar, a young social activist, is contesting as an independent candidate, his rallies are mostly attended by youth. Dar has been working in Budgam constituency from past one year and is being appreciated for his pro people works, however, can he beat traditional political parties is a herculean task. “My fight is for poor people and I have full confidence that in this election they will rally behind me,” he said.

The constituency has around 1.25 lakh voters.