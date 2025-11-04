Reddit down: Social media platform facing massive outage for thousands of users globally

The social media platform Reddit experienced an outage in several countries on Tuesday, including the United States and India. Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.(REUTERS/ Representative)

According to Downdetector, a website that documents tech outages, more than 20,000 reports of issues with Reddit were submitted by users in the United States. In India, the number stood at 521 at its peak on Tuesday evening.

Reddit acknowledged the issue and said in a statement that it had deployed a fix to resolve it.

“The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented. We are continuing to monitor for any further issues,” the company said in the status section of its website.

The company later said that the issue “has been resolved”.

The outage comes just a couple of weeks after a massive disruption in the Amazon Web Services cloud computing network, which had also caused several apps, including Reddit, to go down.

Microsoft's Azure network had also faced an outage just last week. So it hasn't exactly been a smooth time for the tech world recently.

Recent tech outages

The AWS outage hit the tech world on October 20, disrupting a third of the internet. The root cause of the outage was a Domain Name System (DNS) error at AWS's Northern Virginia data centre. DNS acts like a map, translating a website's name into its corresponding IP address. However, when the DNS system was compromised, apps were unable to access their data.

The recovery process from Amazon took hours. The mitigation process began following the identification of the problem at around 07:11 GMT (12:41 PM IST). By 10:30 GMT (4:00 PM IST), AWS stated that the DNS had been “fully mitigated,” although clearing the backlog from the outage took several more hours. This was completed by evening when the company announced all services had “returned to normal operations.”

The Microsoft Azure outage that occurred on Wednesday significantly impacted the Eastern United States, where difficulties were reported to have started at approximately 4 PM UTC (9:30 PM IST). In a statement, Microsoft said that the DNS problems were the cause of the troubles, later adding that things have started to recover.

At one point, over 18,000 users reported issues accessing Azure, according to the outage reporting website Downdetector. Microsoft also acknowledged the problem, stating that the recent configuration change had triggered the outage.