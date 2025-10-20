Edit Profile
    Amazon identifies potential root cause for AWS outage, sees ‘significant signs of recovery’

    AWS outage has degraded services for several apps and websites including AI firm Perplexity, Paypal Venmo as well as Coinbase and Robinhood financial platforms.

    Updated on: Oct 20, 2025 3:35 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Amazon.com Inc. on Monday said it has identified the root cause for the AWS outage that's “taken out half the internet”, and now seeing “significant signs of recovery”.

    Global services or features that rely on US-EAST-1 endpoints may be experiencing issues due to the AWS outage, Amazon says. (Reuters)
    “The issue appears to be related to the DNS resolution of the Dynamo DB API endpoint in US-East-1,” according to the AWS Health Dashboard. “Global services or features that rely on US-EAST-1 endpoints such as IAM updates and Dynamo DB Global Tables may also be experiencing issues.”

    AWS has “applied initial mitigations” and “we are seeing significant signs of recovery. Most requests should now be succeeding.”

    “We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests. We will continue to provide additional information,” AWS said on the dashboard.

    AWS Outage

    Amazon Web Services, the world’s largest cloud-services provider, suffered a widespread disruption on Monday morning that degraded services for several companies, including AI firm Perplexity, Paypal's Venmo, as well as Coinbase and Robinhood financial platforms.

    “We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region.” Amazon said on the AWS health dashboard. User complaints began spiking just after 7:30 am London time, with data from Down Detector showing thousands of user reports.

    “AWS—one of our third-party vendors—is experiencing an outage, which is affecting Robinhood services. We are aware of the issue,” Robinhood said in a post on X.

    Perplexity too attributed its downtime to the AWS outage. “Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it,” Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said in a post on X.

    AWS is the most popular cloud provider globally, underpinning a large chunk of the internet. It accounts for about a third of the cloud market, meaning any outage has major ripple effects.

    A representative for Amazon told Bloomberg News that the company was still investigating the outage but didn’t comment further.

    List of apps, websites affected by AWS outage

    Snapchat, Robinhood, Perplexity, Coinbase, Disney Plus, HBO and HBO Max, Hulu, Canva, Fortnite, Epic Games, Roblox, Clash Royale, Clash of Clans, Apple TV, Signal, Lyft, Paypal, Venmo

