What caused Microsoft Azure outage? Tech firm says ‘We suspect that…’

Microsoft experienced problems in its Azure cloud and 365 services just hours before the company's planned earnings release on Wednesday. Microsoft acknowledges Azure and 365 outages, investigating causes and implementing immediate fixes.(Bloomberg)

Social media users who were using Microsoft products reported issues accessing their websites and services, and the company's website was unavailable. The user-reported Downdetector says the issues started at approximately 11:40 a.m. ET.

Microsoft admits issues with Azure and 365 support

Later, Microsoft acknowledged the problems with its Azure and 365 support accounts on X.

“We’re investigating an issue impacting several Azure services,” the Azure support account stated. Customers may experience issues when accessing services. Updates are provided via the Azure status.”

Azure further stated that "customers may be experiencing issues accessing the portal" on its status page. According to the post, the "loss of availability of some services" started around 12:00 ET.

The status webpage said that they are still looking into the contributing factors and other recovery workstreams. It further informed that more details will be available within 60 minutes.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s 365 status account said on X, “We’re investigating reports of issues accessing Microsoft 365 services and the Microsoft 365 admin center." It added that more information is available under MO1181369 in the Service Health Dashboard. “We’re rerouting affected traffic to alternate healthy infrastructure as a near-term resolution while our investigation into the source of the issue is ongoing,” the account added.

What caused Microsoft Azure outage?

Microsoft has released another update, claiming to have identified the issue.

“We suspect that an inadvertent configuration change as the trigger event for this issue. We are taking two concurrent actions where we are blocking all changes to the AFD services and disabling a problematic route that we found to be related to this, and at the same time rolling back to our last known good state.”

Microsoft said that they have failed the portal away from Azure Front Door (AFD) in order to address the portal access concerns.

Customers now ought to have direct access to the Azure administration portal, it continued.

“We do not have an ETA for when the rollback will be completed, but we will update this communication within 30 minutes or when we have an update,” Microsoft said.