Is Minecraft down? Thousands of frustrated players complain about popular game outage

Thousands of Minecraft gamers have claimed that they are unable to access the game due to the network outage this afternoon. Thousands of Minecraft players are experiencing login issues due to a network outage, with complaints surfacing on X.(Minecraft)

There are currently over 3500 reports, according to Downdetector, the Amazon and Microsoft-owned networks started experiencing issues at 3.30pm, impacting Xbox and Minecraft players, among others.

Users complained that they couldn't access the websites and applications of the respective providers.

Taking to X, frustrated gamers complain about Minecraft outage, with one user writing: “Uh oh, looks like Minecraft is down right now. Anyone else unable to login?”

“First AWS, now Azure goes down. I love it when big companies own half the internet!!!” another said.

Also Read: Microsoft Azure outage: Users report issues with 365, Teams, Store, Entra

Microsoft Azure outage

Platforms that depend on the corresponding networks for connectivity have been impacted by the outage.

These consist of Starbucks, Costco, Kroger, Microsoft 365, and Outlook.

Meanwhile, Azure Support said in a statement on X, “We’re investigating an issue impacting Azure Front Door services. Customers may experience intermittent request failures or latency. Updates will be provided shortly.”

This follows an October 20 global outage that caused dozens of games, apps, and banks to go down.

Following an Amazon server outage, customers of Halifax, Roblox, and Snapchat were among those who struggled to use services.

Games and apps can now rent servers from Amazon Web Services (AWS) instead of purchasing real machines or data centers.