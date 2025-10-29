Microsoft Azure outage: Users report issues with 365, Teams, Store, Entra

Microsoft Azure users noticed problems on Wednesday, particularly around the Azure Portal and services in the Eastern United States. Microsoft's Azure, Alphabet-unit Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services are the top three cloud computing companies in the world. (AFP/File)

Azure outage occurred due to a cloud-service issue and there was no direct intervention from the official Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). In response to user complaints of disturbances across Microsoft's major productivity tools, Downdetector, a tool that monitors outages by compiling status information from several sources, found that Microsoft 365 was unavailable for around 9,000 users, while Azure was unavailable for more than 16,600 users.

Microsoft Azure issues statement

In a post on X, Azure Support account wrote, “We’re investigating an issue impacting Azure Front Door services. Customers may experience intermittent request failures or latency. Updates will be provided shortly.”

“Starting at approximately 16:00 UTC, we began experiencing DNS issues resulting in availability degradation of some services. Customers may experience issues accessing the Azure Portal. We have taken action that is expected to address the portal access issues here shortly. We are actively investigating the underlying issue and additional mitigation actions. More information will be provided within 60 minutes or sooner,” stated Azure status' website.

Netizens complain against Microsoft Azure outage

Reacting to the post, one X user wrote: “I think it's broader than front door. Every service in our stack appears impacted. Including O365 apps and entra.”

In response, Azure Support said, “We are currently investigating this issue and will provide an update as soon as possible. ^RR.”

“Not just front door. Can’t access M365 admin portals, Azure admin portal etc,” another commented.

“@AzureSupport, it's not only the Front Door, but all our back-end services are dead. Curiously, the only resource we have on Linux is still working,” a third user said.

Here's what Azure status page says

“There are currently no active events” appears on the Azure status page for a worldwide outage.

Although Microsoft Azure is not said to be unavailable worldwide, the Virtual Desktop service is being investigated for a localized problem that is impacting the East US region.