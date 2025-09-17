Microsoft 365 apps now include free Copilot chat to assist with daily work

Artificial intelligence is becoming a central part of workplace productivity, and Microsoft’s latest update demonstrates how rapidly this integration is unfolding. The company has confirmed that a free version of Copilot Chat will now be included within Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote for Microsoft 365 business subscribers. This addition means that many organisations can now access contextual AI support without purchasing a premium licence. Free Copilot chat feature launches across Microsoft Office apps for enterprises(Bloomberg)

The key feature of Copilot Chat is its ability to work directly inside the document or file currently open. The tool adapts its suggestions to the content in real time. In Word, it can rewrite or summarise sections of text. In Excel, it can analyse numbers and highlight important insights. In PowerPoint, it can help structure slides or refine speaker notes. In Outlook, it assists with drafting and managing responses. In each case, the assistant works alongside the user to enhance productivity without requiring external tools.



Microsoft has deliberately distinguished between this free Copilot Chat and the premium licence. Paid subscribers gain additional benefits such as access to the GPT-5 model, the ability to upload files, and advanced image generation. They also experience faster response speeds and priority access during busy periods. This ensures that enterprises with demanding workloads can justify the cost of the thirty-dollar monthly licence.

October update brings more Copilots together

An upcoming change in October adds another layer of significance. Microsoft plans to merge its sales, service, and finance Copilots into the wider Microsoft 365 Copilot subscription. Businesses that already rely on more than one Copilot will benefit from a simplified plan and potentially reduced costs. This integration reflects Microsoft’s larger vision of AI as a unified element across different aspects of enterprise operations.

From a strategic perspective, Microsoft is cementing Copilot as a standard part of its software ecosystem. Rather than presenting AI as a luxury tool, the company is embedding it into the everyday experience of using Office apps. This will make Copilot familiar to millions of professionals, encouraging widespread adoption and setting a benchmark for competitors to match.

Business customers are unlikely to overlook the fact that this feature comes at no extra charge. In an era where software companies frequently increase prices for new features, Microsoft’s decision sends a message of value and accessibility. By contrast, its earlier consumer-focused plans tied AI features to more expensive subscriptions, a move that sparked debate.

The availability of Copilot Chat is not simply a convenience. It has the potential to change workflows. Reports can be drafted more efficiently, data can be understood more quickly, and communication can be managed more effectively. For many organisations, the shift will mean employees can dedicate more time to innovation and less time to routine tasks. The inclusion of Copilot Chat at no additional cost signals Microsoft’s determination to make AI an essential companion in the workplace. It is a calculated step toward a future in which intelligent assistance is woven into every layer of business productivity.