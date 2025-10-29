Social Security SSI checks: Will beneficiaries not get any payment in November amid shutdown?

The US Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced that Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will experience a change in their payment schedule for November. The SSA has changed the SSI payment schedule for November, allowing early payments on October 1 and 31 to avoid weekends.(REUTERS)

Usually, SSI benefits are disbursed on the first of each month. The November payment, however, will be received one day early. Why? due to the fact that November 1, 2025, is a Saturday, as is customary when payment dates coincide with holidays or weekends.

Therefore, there will be no payment in November itself, and beneficiaries will get two deposits -- one on October 1 and another on October 31.

According to the SSA, the change guarantees that benefits “never land on weekends or holidays,” ensuring beneficiaries continue to receive financial support.

Social security: Who are eligible to receive SSI?

Over 7.4 million Americans, including households with low incomes, adults, and those with disabilities, qualify for SSI benefits. The benefit helps pay for electricity, food, and rent.

Most adults who make more than $2,019 a month are not eligible for SSI, but around one-third of those who receive it also get Social Security benefits.

Social security: When you will get next payment after October?

According to the SSA's payment calendar, the next SSI deposit will be received on Monday, December 1, 2025, after the early October payment. The government has recommended beneficiaries to make appropriate plans because the late-October payment must cover November's expenses.

Recipients' dates of birth will determine when they get other Social Security benefits, such as retirement, survivor, and disability benefits:

November 3: Individuals who started collecting prior to May 1997 or dual beneficiaries

November 12: Birthdays from the 1st to the 10th

November 19: 11th–20th birthdays

November 26: 21st–31st birthdays

Social security: US shutdown to impact payments?

According to the SSA, Social Security and SSI benefits will not be impacted by a government shutdown since they are safeguarded by obligatory federal expenditure and are not dependent on yearly congressional budget approvals.