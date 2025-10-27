New Social Security rules in 2026: Monthly checks rise, but early claimants may face cuts

The Social Security beneficiaries will see new regulations in 2026. Two important things to be aware of are that your monthly check will increase, but your payments may be lowered or even terminated if you begin collecting early and continue to work. Social Security update: In January 2026, there will also be an increase in the maximum wages that are subject to Social Security tax, from $176,100 to $184,500.(Unsplash)

According to an SSA release on October 24, the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, would increase Social Security and SSI benefits by 2.8% in 2026. This hike will benefit almost 75 million Americans. Retirees may not really feel richer despite the fact that their payments are increasing due to inflation and high costs. The SSA modifies the COLA annually in accordance with inflation data.

Social Security 2026 update: When will you receive your first check with 2026 COLA?

The average COLA rise over the past ten years has been roughly 3.1%. According to the CNN report, this year's 2.8% hike is 0.3% more than 2025's 2.5% increase, but it is less significant than the large raises during years of high inflation. Beginning in January 2026, individuals will receive around $56 more per month for the average monthly payout of $2,071.

“Social Security is a promise kept, and the annual cost-of-living adjustment is one way we are working to make sure benefits reflect today's economic realities and continue to provide a foundation of security,” stated SSA Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano.

In January 2026, there will also be an increase in the maximum wages that are subject to Social Security tax, from $176,100 to $184,500.

Social Security: What to know about age limit

The full retirement age for those born in 1960 or later is 67 in 2025. Employees under retirement age forfeited $1 in benefits for every $2 exceeding $23,400 in 2025. Additionally, they forfeited $1 for every $3 made over $62,160,

These restrictions will slightly increase to $24,360 and $64,800 in 2026. This implies that folks can make an additional $960 the next year before their Social Security benefits are impacted. In general, those who work while receiving benefits will see slightly better earnings restrictions, greater taxable income limitations, and larger monthly payments in 2026.

Social Security: When will you receive your first SSI payments of 2026?

Regardless of your birthday, you will receive your Social Security check on January 3, 2026.

Usually, on the first of every month, you receive your SSI payment, which will also be increased by the COLA. However, you receive your money the day before on December 31, 2025, because January 1, 2026, is a government holiday. If the beginning of the month falls on a weekend, the same thing happens.