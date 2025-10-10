Social Security scam alert: Senior citizens being targeted with fake letters. How to stay safe?

Senior citizens in the United States who are receiving Social Security benefits need to be careful. An ongoing scam is targeting this section of society and trying to commit fraud with them. The Office of the Inspector General (OIG), under the Social Security Administration (SSA), has issued an alert regarding this matter. Social Security scam: Alert issued as seniors get fake letters. How to avoid being conned(Unsplash)

According to Newsweek, this scam targets elderly members by producing a letter on a fake US Supreme Court letterhead and contains fake signatures of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Also read: IRS tax bracket breakdown: Income categories, capital gains and other details

Social Security scam: How it works

The official website of the SSA gave a detailed explanation of how the scam operates:

“The scam letter is personally addressed to the recipient and claims they are a primary suspect in connection with legal proceedings and criminal charges. The letter may use the real name of an SSA executive and claim that the proceedings ‘are conducted with the oversight of Attorney General Raúl Torrez’ of New Mexico.”

The letter also says that the court has asked for all the financial assets of the concerned individual to be frozen and that they are not allowed to have more than $10,000 in any of their bank accounts. To add to the misery of the person getting scammed, they are told that they cannot have any assets worth $80,000-$100,000 in the form of an investment.

Also read: IRS announces 2026 income tax brackets: Standard deductions, slabs, and other details

How to avoid being scammed?

Caroline Raker, a registered Social Security analyst, explained to Newsweek a few ways to avoid getting scammed.

“Anyone targeted should avoid clicking links or replying and be sure to verify the claim through official government websites, and report it to the Federal Trade Commission or the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General,” she explained.

There are estimated to be over 70 million people in the US who receive Social Security benefits. By following some precautions and staying up to date on the latest scams, people can minimize the risk of getting conned.

FAQs:

Who is the OIG?

The OIG oversees the Social Security Administration and conducts audits, evaluations, and investigations to ensure the system is working properly.

How many people in the US receive social security benefits?

More than 70 million people in the US receive monthly assistance in the form of Social Security.

How does this scam target individuals?

This scam involves a letter purported to be from the Supreme Court, informing the person in question that they are being investigated in a criminal matter. The scammers may ask for payments or the sharing of personal information.