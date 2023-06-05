Home / Technology / Microsoft 365 down for thousands of users: Downdetector

Microsoft 365 down for thousands of users: Downdetector

Reuters |
Jun 05, 2023 09:03 PM IST

Microsoft Corp's product suite that includes Word and Excel was down for more than 15,000 users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. "We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web," Microsoft tweeted.

A Microsoft logo (REUTERS/ FILE)
A Microsoft logo (REUTERS/ FILE)

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage reports on Microsoft 365.

Microsoft services have faced at least three outages since the beginning of the year.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users

