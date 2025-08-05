Worst movie ever? Ice Cube's 'War of the Worlds' gets 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

‘War of the Worlds’ on Prime Video, the reboot of the sci-fi movie, has landed an infamous 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Ice Cube stars in 'War of the Worlds' alongside Eva Longoria.(X/@ripemocanadian)

At the time of writing, the site shows a 0% rating based on 12 reviews. The movie managed a meagre 3.2 out of a possible 10 on IMDb as well. Both of these are review aggregator sites, with Rotten Tomatoes allocating scores based on audience and critic reviews separately.

The film stars Ice Cube, of NWA fame. Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria appears alongside the rapper. The movie's logline is “a thrilling out-of-this-world adventure that is filled with present-day themes of technology, surveillance, and privacy.”

‘War of the Worlds’ is adapted from the 1898 novel by HG Wells, and Ice Cube plays Will Radford, a government analyst who finds his life upended when aliens invade earth.

For context, the 1953 adaptation of Wells' work has a 89 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 7 out of 10 on IMDb, while the 2005 one, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise, has a 76 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

What critics are saying about ‘War of the Worlds’ (2025)?

Variety, which called the movie a ‘disaster’ was especially harsh.

“Even with a Prime subscription, you have to sit through two minutes of ads to watch 90 more of what amounts to a feature-length commercial for all things Amazon,” the critic said.

The ABC4 Utah critic, meanwhile said “Told entirely through screens and digital devices, this “screenlife” thriller tries to bring H.G. Wells’ classic into the tech era, but not only fails at being entertaining, but fails at being a movie itself.”

A viewer also slammed the film, saying “How and why was this made? As other reviewers stated, it’s loaded with Amazon product placement and extremely unwatchable. The terrible script and dialogue is too cringe for the usual B-movie laughs and patronizing. Save yourself and give this a hard pass.”

Social media was no kinder, with one individual sharing a screenshot of a flash drive seen on the Amazon product page, and stated this was ‘an actual shot’ from the film.

“This new #waroftheworlds movie might be the worst movie i have seen in years,” another commented. “The film’s tagline — ‘It’s worse than you think’ — sums up the entire movie”, quipped another.

Directed by Rich Lee, the movie was released by Universal Pictures on Amazon Prime Video on July 30, 2025.