‘Living alone in Gurgaon is a reality show’: Redditor rants about rent, office and daily struggles

Living in a city like Gurgaon gives you opportunities and a fast-paced lifestyle, but recently, a Redditor has highlighted the challenges of surviving in the city. The Reddit post compared living in Gurgaon to a "reality show without prize money."

“Living alone in Gurgaon is basically a reality show... just without prize money,” the caption of the post reads.

The young resident living alone in the city wrote a humorous rant that has gained attention for its sharp take on daily survival in the fast-growing business hub.

Daily survival in Gurgaon:

In the post, the Redditor joked that living in Gurgaon should qualify as an official “survival skill” on LinkedIn. Every part of the day, according to the Redditor, feels like a different challenge episode.

The Redditor said morning begins with a test of patience, waking up before a neighbour’s pressure cooker whistle “explodes”.

Travel brings its own risks, especially when crossing roads near HUDA, where autos “look you in the eye like they plan to hit you”.

Rising rents form another key challenge. The Redditor said the salary feels “dead” after paying for housing and joked that Gurgaon buildings might be priced high because of an “invisible helipad” that no resident actually gets to use.

“Pretend your salary didn’t die paying rent. Gurgaon rents are so high I’m convinced the buildings have some invisible helipad, which i don't get to use,” the user joked.

According to the Redditor, office hours provide air-conditioning, coffee, and trauma in equal measure, summed up as “unlimited existential crisis”.

Using lifts adds another obstacle, as the Redditor wrote that the lift stops on every floor except the one needed, making it feel “personally angry”.

Gurgaon residents have frequently complained about high rent, heavy traffic, and waterlogged streets during heavy rainfall. This post resonated with Reddit users, many of whom said the rant perfectly captured the everyday struggle of living in the city.

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users reacted quickly to the post, sharing their own stories of navigating Gurgaon’s chaos.

One user commented, “Netflix and Maggi are the essentials to conquer this city.”

A second user commented, “Believe me, Gurgaon rents are much cheaper than Mumbai rents.”

“You merely pay rent in this hell. I was born in it, molded by it. I didn't breathe the air with AQI less than 100 until I was already a man; by then, it was nothing to me but suffocating!”

