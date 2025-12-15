Lucky cat survives 10 minute washing machine spin in China, escapes with minor injuries

A cat narrowly escaped death after getting stuck inside a running washing machine. The cat named Jintiao, somehow climbed inside a moving machine and spent more than 10 minutes spinning inside. Cat trapped in running washing machine for 10 minutes survives, video triggers safety debate(Unsplash)

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the adventurous feline survived the frightening ordeal with only a bright red nose and soaked, bedraggled fur. The incident could have ended very differently, making Jintiao’s survival all the more surprising.

Viral video shocks the internet

The incident was caught on video and shared by Jintiao’s owner, known online as @jiemodaxiaojie, on Douyin on December 5. The clip quickly went viral, drawing more than 217,000 likes and over 20,000 comments.

In the footage, Jintiao stumbles out of the washing machine drum, shivering and drenched. The owner hesitates to touch him, worried that moving the cat could worsen any hidden injuries.

Criticism and concern online

Online reactions were sharply divided. Many users criticised the owner, calling the incident careless and saying pet owners should always check washing machines before starting them. Others were more sympathetic, pointing out that accidents can happen and using the moment to share safety tips for households with pets.

Several commenters also recalled similar incidents in the region where cats trapped in washing machines suffered serious internal injuries or did not survive.

A lucky recovery

Two days later, follow-up videos showed Jintiao fully recovered and energetic, pawing at the camera as if nothing had happened. Despite the online backlash, the owner said she acted cautiously, fearing that rushing or handling the cat too soon might cause more harm.

A warning for pet owners

Veterinary experts warn that washing machines, dryers, and other household appliances can be dangerous for curious animals. Similar cases, such as the widely reported survival of a cat named Pablo after a full wash cycle in Australia, show that such accidents are often severe and sometimes fatal.

Jintiao’s story ended happily, but it serves as a clear reminder: in homes with curious cats, always check appliances before use.