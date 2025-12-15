Bichon Frise to Cocker Spaniels: 6 dog breeds known for being naturally friendly and happiest around people

Dogs have long been considered among the most loyal and attentive companion animals. Known for staying close and responding to human moods, they often form strong bonds with their owners. While some dogs seek constant company and follow their people from room to room, others show affection more quietly, staying nearby without demanding attention. This bond is a key reason dogs remain popular household pets. Six friendly dog breeds that thrive on human companionship(Unsplash)

However, experts note that not all dogs express affection in the same way. While certain breeds are naturally outgoing and friendly, others tend to be more reserved and take longer to warm up.

According to the Kennel Club, breeds known for being people-friendly usually stay relaxed around strangers, do not flinch easily, and are comfortable in social settings. These dogs tend to enjoy attention, handle training better, and settle into family life without much trouble.

Here are six breeds the Kennel Club links most often with dogs that genuinely enjoy being around people.

Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniels have carried their reputation for decades. They are often called the “merry Cocker,” mostly because they rarely sit still and tend to stay close to their owners. While in conversation with Country Living, a Kennel Club spokesperson describes them as affectionate and eager to please.

Bichon Frise

The Bichon Frise is small, social, and rarely distant. The breed is widely seen as family-friendly and comfortable around children. Bichons like being part of everyday life. They are happiest when someone is around most of the day and usually seek attention without becoming overwhelming.

English Setter

English Setters are friendly, but they come with energy. According to the Kennel Club, they are outgoing and good-natured, though their numbers have dropped enough to place them on the Vulnerable Native Breeds list. They need space and regular outdoor activity. Smaller homes can be difficult. When exercised properly, they are gentle dogs that enjoy human company.

Australian Terrier

Australian Terriers are alert, confident, and engage with their surroundings. They’re quick to notice people and respond easily. Once owned by HRH The Duke of Gloucester, the breed has long been known as a reliable companion, especially for those wanting a smaller dog that still enjoys interaction and movement.

Also read: Labrador vs Golden Retriever: Key differences to help you choose the right pet for your family

Havanese

The Havanese suits households where people are home often. Kennel Club experts describe them as intelligent and closely attached to their owners. They do not cope well with being left alone for long stretches. In the right home, they form strong emotional bonds and stay closely tuned to their people.

Smooth Collie

Smooth Collies were originally bred to work, but they are also highly social dogs. The breed is intelligent, active, and people-focused. They do best with owners who enjoy outdoor time. Like the English Setter, Smooth Collies are classed as a vulnerable native breed, despite being known for their friendly nature.