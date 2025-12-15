How long do dogs live? Vet explains why size, breed and care matter

Families with dogs exhibit impressive socio-emotional outcomes, according to the Human Animal Bond Research Institute. For pet owners, age really does not matter, since the bond they share with their dog can be both transformative and life-fulfilling. Know how you can extend your dog’s life expectancy. (Pexels)

Renowned vet Nicole Savageau told USA Today that pet owners should stay informed about the life expectancy of dogs to help them lead a better life.

Lifespan of dogs

According to Savageau, the lifespan of a dog depends on its size and breed. Small-sized dogs — Chihuahuas, Yorkies, Maltese, and Shih Tzus — live for around 14-16 years.

On the other hand, medium-sized dogs — golden retrievers, French bulldogs, and cocker spaniels — live for 10-12 years. Giant breed dogs, which include the likes of the Great Danes, Irish wolfhounds, and Saint Bernards, generally live between seven and 10 years.

However, Savageau said she knows about multiple medium-sized cattle dogs that lived for more than 20 years.

“These dogs are living 8+ years longer than that, and I've never seen anything like that,” Savageau told USA Today.

Big dogs get a lot of arthritis

A 2023 study published in the American Naturalist found that larger species of dogs are more likely to get cancer. Additionally, Savageau mentioned that big dogs “get a lot of arthritis when they’re older”.

“Even when they don’t have horrible problems, they just don’t tend to live long,” she added.

Multiple problems of mixed-breed dogs

Savageau said mixed-breed dogs face multiple problems “from their initial genetics”.

“Sometimes they actually do a lot better because some of those recessive genes are bred out of them,” she added.

Although golden retrievers usually die of a spleen cancer called hemangiosarcoma around age 10-12, a mixed-breed dog that is part golden retriever might miss out on that disease.

Lifespan of dogs in human years

The American Veterinary Medical Association says that the first year of a puppy’s life is equivalent to about 15 human years. Therefore, a medium dog that is 10-12 years old is 60 to 69 years old in human years.

Extend your dog’s lifespan

Take your pup to a trusted vet for an annual checkup. “A lot of times we'll get age-related diseases that can be managed, and the sooner you catch them, the better managed they are and the longer they can live,” Savageau said.

You should also keep your dog lean because obesity decreases lifespan by over two years, as per USA Today.

“From the moment you get an animal, it's good to research what their life expectancy is, and just have that in your mind,” Savageau concluded.