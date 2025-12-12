Woman in Philippines praised for saving her dogs from raging building fire, throwing them out of balcony: Watch

A woman in the Philippines has become an overnight sensation on social media after a video of her saving two dogs from a burning building went viral. The video was shared on Instagram by Channel News Asia. The fire incident took place in Mandaue City, Cebu province, Philippines.(Instagram/channelnewsasia)

In it, the lady can be seen on the balcony of a building that is on fire. However, instead of leaving alone, she, one by one, tosses two dogs over the parapet of the balcony, before any sign of panic, and then starts leaving herself.

Calmly, she climbs over the railing and places her feet on a ladder being provided to her by the firefighters. According to The Straits Times, the woman’s name is Ei Mei Lee Maningo and the incident took place in Mandaue City, which is part of Cebu, a province in Central Philippines.

“A woman has been hailed as a hero for rescuing two dogs from a burning building in the Philippines' Mandaue city on Wednesday (Dec 10),” read the post.

Watch the video here:

In the comments section, several people were amazed by her bravery and calmness in the face of serious danger. The fact that she never seemed to lose her cool, even when the ladder was not reaching her feet properly, suggested strong nerves on her part.

As to the dogs, they belonged to the Pomeranian breed and are believed to be safe, according to The Straits Times. A commenter on Instagram revealed that both dogs were safely caught by firefighters down below.

Also Read: US professor ends semester with dance performance to Badtameez Dil, leaves internet cheering. Watch

Fire incident in Manila

The incident took place in a three-storey building that housed a styrofoam manufacturing facility. The fire was contained within 40 minutes by the Mandaue Bureau of Fire Protection, according to Gulf News.

No casualties were reported, though the building has been severely damaged. Meanwhile, social media users continue to shower praise on Ei Mei Lee Maningo. Her ‘maternal’ instincts in protecting the dogs before herself is being hailed as an example of selflessness.

Also Read: Trump using a walker? Truth behind viral photo of POTUS in White House

FAQs

Where did the fire incident take place?

It took place in Mandaue City, Cebu province, Philippines.

Which breed did the two dogs belong to?

The dogs saved by the lady were both Pomeranians.

Did the dogs sustain any injury?

As per reports, the dogs escaped any injury.