US professor ends semester with dance performance to Badtameez Dil, leaves internet cheering. Watch

A heartwarming moment inside a classroom at The Wharton School in the US has taken over Instagram after a professor wrapped up the semester with an unexpected celebration, a dance performance for his students. Students can be heard cheering in the background, phones raised to record the moment.(Instagram )

The now-viral clip shows the professor dancing energetically, much to the shock and delight of the class. Wearing a sweater and jeans, he twirls with full confidence, turning the otherwise serious school setting into a mini dance floor.

The professor dances to a mixtape of different tracks including the famous track Badtameez Dil from the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Watch the viral clip:

The video was posted by Wharton School’s official account with the caption, “POV: Your professor celebrates the end of the semester by dancing for your class.” The caption alone was enough to grab attention, but what truly hooked viewers was the timing and enthusiasm.

Also read| 'Dear India, your time has zero value': Viral post compares country’s endless traffic, flight delays with Japan

Students can be heard cheering in the background, phones raised to record the moment.

As the video continues to spread, viewers across Instagram are applauding the professor’s effort to bring joy into a stressful academic season. Some have even commented that they would happily attend extra classes if every lecture ended with a dance performance.

Also read| YouTuber bypasses AI ethics, successfully gets robot to shoot him in chest in chilling video

Social media reactions

''He nailed the Macarena and Soulja Boy perfectly, '' a user said applauding the professor.

''Oh wow, judging by the engagement on this one, i may have to stop my AI posts and switch to dancing on Insta,'' another user wrote.

'' I wish I had a professor like him, when I was at Wharton,'' an Instagram user wrote.

'' This is one reason I love US academia,'' a fourth user wrote praising US academia.