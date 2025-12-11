'Dear India, your time has zero value': Viral post compares country’s endless traffic, flight delays with Japan

A social media post by a woman has gone viral, drawing attention to India's chronic transport delays. In her post, she pointed out that a train running 15 minutes late is often not considered a delay in India. She contrasted this with Japan, where even a 10-second delay comes with an official apology. The post also highlighted the struggles on Indian roads. (Representational image)(unsplash )

The post also highlighted the struggles on Indian roads. Traffic jams are common due to rallies, protests, and strikes, making daily commutes frustratingly long. By comparison, in Japan, a 10-kilometre drive can take as little as 12 minutes.

''On the roads, there is traffic everywhere. Rallies, protests, and strikes all cause massive jams. In Japan, a 10 km drive takes only 12 minutes,'' the woman wrote on X.

Air travel, she noted, is no different. About 25 per cent of flights in India face delays, underscoring the country’s persistent issues with punctuality.

The post has resonated with many online, sparking discussions about infrastructure, planning, and the value placed on time in India compared with other countries.

How social media reacted

“Yeah but in India if the train’s late you make 3 friends, eat samosas, and somehow end up in the wrong compartment happy,” a user said.

“A society that treats time casually ends up paying for it collectively in lost productivity, stress, and slower progress,” another added.

"Rules are for the society in whole. They are not for a group of people. When majority of Indians have a mentality of ‘chalta hai’. Then u cannot force govt. Corporates to follow rules for ur benefit. V need to b d change V want to c in society,'' wrote a third user, echoing widespread frustration online.

"We’re not short on talent, we’re short on respect for time. Trains run late, roads stay jammed, flights get delayed… and we just ‘adjust’. Japan didn’t become Japan by magic. They built a culture where time is a commitment, not a suggestion. If India wants to level up, it’s not just infrastructure we need, it’s a mindset shift. Value time. Demand efficiency. Stop normalizing delays. India can do better. We just have to decide that ‘chalta hai’ isn’t good enough anymore," a fourth user wrote, capturing the sentiment shared by other users online.

