Thu, Dec 11, 2025
Woman in San Francisco gives birth to baby inside driverless taxi on way to hospital

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 08:17 am IST

The firm’s rider support team reportedly detected unusual activity inside the autonomous vehicle and immediately contacted the passenger. 

A pregnant woman in San Francisco gave birth in the back seat of a driverless Waymo taxi, a company spokesperson said in a statement. The incident took place when the woman booked the autonomous cab to reach the University of California San Francisco Medical Centre (UCSF). However, her labour pains intensified, and she delivered the baby inside the vehicle.

The incident took place when the woman booked the autonomous cab to reach the hospital. (AFP)
The firm’s rider support team reportedly detected unusual activity inside the autonomous vehicle and immediately contacted the passenger while also alerting emergency services.

The robotaxi reached the hospital safely with the passengers. UCSF spokesperson Jess Berthold told AP that the mother and newborn were taken into the hospital on arrival.

Waymo further stated that the vehicle was removed from service for cleaning after the incident. The company noted that although such cases are uncommon, this is not the first time a baby has been born in one of its autonomous taxis.

We’re proud to be a trusted ride for moments big and small, serving riders from just seconds old to many years young,” the company was quoted as saying by AP.

Driverless taxis have grown in popularity across several US cities, even as they face increased public scrutiny. Waymo operates its autonomous fleet on freeways and interstates in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

The service has also attracted criticism. In September, one of the taxis made a U-turn in an area where drivers were not permitted to do so, leading to debate on social media because local police were not allowed to issue a citation under state law.

A month later, a well-known neighbourhood cat named Kit Kat in San Francisco’s Mission District was killed after being struck by a Waymo vehicle.

(with inputs from AP)

