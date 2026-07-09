Who is Robert Smith? Coney Island mass shooting suspect identified as 44-year-old; charges revealed
Robert Smith, 44, was identified as the masked gunman in the Coney Island July 4 barbecue shooting that injured eight people. He faces attempted murder charges.
Robert Smith, a 44-year-old, was identified as the masked gunman responsible for the mass shooting at a family's Fourth of July barbecue party in Coney Island, New York City, on Saturday. Eight people were injured in the incident.
The New York Police Department confirmed Robert Smith's identity on Wednesday, July 8 noting that he faces multiple counts of attempt to murder charges, the NYPD said in a post on X.
As of now, the motive of the shooting remains unclear as the NYPD has not revealed any additional details regarding the circumstances of the shooting.
The NYPD had said earlier that there was no exchange of words between Robert Smith and the family that fell victim to the mass shooting. It is also unclear if they knew each other.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More