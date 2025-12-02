Was streamer Vitaly baptized in jail after arrest in Philippines? Truth behind viral photos

Streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is currently languishing in a Philippine jail after being arrested earlier this year in April for harassing locals in the country for content. Earlier, photos of the Russian streamer surfaced on social media, with reports that he had appealed to face charges in the United States. Vitaly was detained in Philippines in April 2025 for allegedly harassing locals for content.(X/DILG)

In June 2022, photos surfaced showing the 33-year-old in an immigration facility waiting to be deported to the US after having posted bail in the Philippines. But, as of now, he has not been deported, and is waiting for his trial, reportedly at an immigration facility in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, a photo has surfaced on social media allegedly showing Vitaly Zdorovetskiy being baptized at the Philippines immigration facility where he is currently being held. In the photo, a police officer can be seen putting his head on the YouTuber as he kneels down. The eyes of the person allegedly being baptized have been blurred.

However, no reports from either the Philippines or from other credible outlets confirm that Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was baptized in jail in the Philippines. The viral posts seem to be a hoax.

Here's the viral post:

Is Vitaly Still In Prison? Latest On His Arrest

On April 2, 2025, authorities in the Philippines arrested Vitaly at a hotel in Pasay City, after the Bureau of Immigration (BI) declared him an “undesirable foreign national,” according to a report by local news portal Philstar.

His arrest followed a series of controversial livestreams and public pranks in Metro Manila (including at Bonifacio Global City — BGC) where he allegedly harassed locals, security personnel, and committed acts such as theft and public nuisance.

A video of his arrest was shared by the President of the Philippines. Here's the video:

After arrest, he was held at a BI facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig. On June 11, 2025, custody was transferred to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) due to ongoing court cases. On June 18, he reportedly posted bail for one of the court cases — but his deportation is pending.