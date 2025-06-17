Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's fans worried after new photo reveals massive weight loss in prison, ‘Completely different person’

Fans of Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy have expressed concerns after a new image surfaced online, showing him having visibly lost weight. Zdorovetskiy was arrested in the Philippines, and faces several criminal charges. On April 3, he was taken into custody at a hotel in Pasay City after an order was issued declaring him an “undesirable" foreign national. Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's fans worried after new photo reveals massive weight loss in prison (Vitaly Zdorovetskiy/Facebook)

A post doing the rounds on X revealed a before-and-after image of Zdorovetskiy. In the new photo, he looks thin and sickly, and appears to be in poor health. “Fans of streamer and YouTube legend Vitaly are worried about him after this new image appeared online comparing Vitaly before and after he was detained in the Philippines for filming disruptive pranks on the natives,” the post is captioned.

Fans expressed their concerns in the comment section of the above post, with one user saying, “Yeah that’s not good.” “Damn he went from being on steroids to barely being on breakfast,” one user wrote, while another said, “This is getting crazy. Someone put in a call to @SecRubio”.

“Looks like a completely different person,” one user exclaimed, while another wrote, “Jail food leans ya out apparently”. One commented, “Holy smokes, man life is crazy”.

What are the charges against Vitaly Zdorovetskiy?

Zdorovetskiy is facing charges including unjust vexation, alarm and scandal, and attempted theft. He has been accused of harassing Filipino citizens in public spaces during his livestreams.

Philippines Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla previously said that Zdorovetskiy was taken into custody for alleged acts he committed during his stay. Some of his acts were captured on video and circulated online.

“He will remain there for now in the Bureau of Immigration detention facility in Muntinlupa while he awaits his trial here. We will not deport him. He will be held accountable under the law here in the Philippines,"Remulla said.