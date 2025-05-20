Days after Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was arrested in the Philippines, online rumors have claimed that Russia has “disowned” him. Zdorovetskiy’s deportation has been delayed as he faces several criminal charges. On April 3, he was taken into custody at a hotel in Pasay City after an order was issued declaring him an “undesirable" foreign national. Has Russia 'disowned' Vitaly Zdorovetskiy? Latest rumors as YouTuber faces jail term in Philippines (Vitaly Zdorovetskiy/Facebook)

Has Russia 'disowned' Vitaly Zdorovetskiy?

Unconfirmed social media posts have claimed that Russia is distancing itself from the vlogger, and has “disowned him. However, these are only rumors, and it has not been confirmed officially.

One X post reads, “Breaking news Russia has disowned Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. America better follow suit don't let Russia beat us Donald Trump”. “Russia distances itself from Vitaly Zdorovetskiy after his arrest in PH for harassment & law-breaking stunts. 24-year prison sentence possible,” says another post.

What is Vitaly Zdorovetskiy accused of?

According to Philippines Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, Zdorovetskiy was taken into custody for alleged acts he committed during his stay. Some of these were reportedly captured on video and circulated online.

“He will remain there for now in the Bureau of Immigration detention facility in Muntinlupa while he awaits his trial here. We will not deport him. He will be held accountable under the law here in the Philippines,"Remulla said.

Zdorovetskiy is now facing charges including unjust vexation, alarm and scandal, and attempted theft. He has been accused of harassing Filipino citizens in public spaces during his livestreams.

“The time when foreigners could just disrespect Filipinos is over. This is an example that we are serious, in our own country. We will not let them belittle us,” Remulla said, according to philstar.com.

“Zdorovetskiy will undergo a tactical interrogation so that we can get the identity of his cameramen. The cameraman, whom I think is Filipino, will also face charges because he is involved in the commission of a crime. We are still searching for the cameraman," Remulla added.