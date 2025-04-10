Vitaly Zdorovetskiy case: Here's what will happen to Russian YouTuber after deportation halt

Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was arrested in the Philippines on April 3 at a hotel in Pasay City as he faced multiple criminal charges, including unjust vexation, alarm and scandal, and attempted theft. Philippine authorities detain Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy for legal accountability over his controversial livestream antics.(X/DILG)

He was apprehended by the Filipino authorities after his ‘Vitaly DISTURBING THE PEACE in Philippines 😈’ stream went viral.

The Bureau of Immigration issued a mission order declaring him an “undesirable” foreign national. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla noted the charges are serious enough to warrant holding him in the country for trial rather than sending him back home immediately.

“He will remain there for now in the Bureau of Immigration detention facility in Muntinlupa while he awaits his trial here. We will not deport him. He will be held accountable under the law here in the Philippines,” Remulla stated during a press conference.

Zdorovetskiy could remain behind bars for the next two to three years

One X user, @johnnysosmally, suggests, “Zdorovetskiy will remain in prison for 2-3 years, during which his trials are expected to last. If found guilty, he would likely be sentenced around 2027-8!.”

Local police in Metro Manila said the charges against the Kick streamer stem from multiple incidents where he allegedly harassed Filipino citizens during his prank-style livestreams. One such incident reportedly involved an elderly woman, while another highlighted his inappropriate conduct towards a windsurfing instructor in the popular tourist destination of Boracay.

Plus, it’s not just Zdorovetskiy who could be in legal hot water. Metro Manila cops are looking for his local cameraperson, who may face charges as well for allegedly aiding and lensing the inappropriate behaviour.