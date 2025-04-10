US makes it very clear if you support THESE groups, ‘You are not welcome here’

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has officially declared that visa applicants' social media content can now determine the fate of their American dream. DHS announced that visa applicants' social media will be scrutinized for antisemitic content, with over 300 students reportedly having their visas revoked. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(AP)

On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it will begin closely screening the social media activity of those seeking to enter or remain in the country—specifically looking for “antisemitic activity.”

DHS made it clear that this targets individuals who post content supporting Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and the Houthi movement.

“There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world's terrorist sympathizers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here,” said Assistant Homeland Security Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin.

“Secretary [Kristi] Noem has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for antisemitic violence and terrorism -- think again. You are not welcome here.”

Trump administration's crackdown on international students

Several students, such as Mahmoud Khalil, Yunseo Chung and Rumeysa Ozturk, have reportedly faced detention or deportation due to their advocacy for Palestinian rights.

Notorious data tracker, Inside Higher Ed reported that over 300 students have had their visas revoked in recent weeks. The criteria? Often, it’s nothing more than a tweet, a protest photo, or a post criticizing foreign policy.

Last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the State Department had revoked 300 or more students’ visas aimed at foreign-born students who are politically active. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has recently detained several high-profile pro-Palestinian scholars.

