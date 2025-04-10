How many Green Card holders live in the US currently - Latest data here

About 12.8 million green card holders live in the United States, according to the latest estimates from the Office of Homeland Security Statistics. A Green Card, officially known as a Permanent Resident Card, is issued to foreign nationals who are granted permission to live and work in the US permanently. The United States is home to about 13.5 million Green Card holders. Foreign nationals who are authorised to live and work in the United States permanently are granted a Green Card, sometimes referred to as a Permanent Resident Card.(Unsplash)

While Green Card holders are not US citizens, they enjoy many similar privileges, including the ability to work legally, access public benefits, and reside permanently in the country.

Green card trends and data

The number of Green Card holders in the US has steadily increased over the years. The US can only issue up to 675,000 green cards a year. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is responsible for managing the Green Card process, with applicants qualifying through various paths such as family sponsorship, employment-based immigration, and humanitarian programs.

Green Card holders and US Society

Green Card holders play a significant role in US society, contributing to the workforce, the economy, and the nation's cultural diversity. These residents are involved in virtually every sector, including healthcare, technology, education, and construction. As legal residents, Green Card holders have access to many of the same social services and benefits as US citizens, although they cannot vote in federal elections.

The demographic diversity of Green Card holders is notable, with large numbers coming from countries such as Mexico, India, China, and the Philippines. Their presence adds rich cultural and linguistic variety, shaping the social and cultural landscape of the United States.

Fears and challenges faced by Green Card holders

Despite the rights that come with permanent residency, many Green Card holders live with ongoing concerns about their status. Recent reports have highlighted that some permanent residents fear potential deportation, particularly in light of shifting US immigration policies. While Green Card holders are generally protected from deportation, they can still face removal under certain conditions, such as criminal convictions or violations of immigration laws.

Changes in US immigration law and policies have caused significant uncertainty for Green Card holders. The fear of losing their status, especially in an increasingly complex legal landscape, has caused stress among many permanent residents. For some, this uncertainty impacts their daily lives and decisions about their future in the US.

US Citizenship

For many Green Card holders, citizenship is the next step after establishing permanent residency. The naturalization process requires meeting several criteria, including a period of continuous residence, proficiency in English, and knowledge of US civics. Once granted citizenship, Green Card holders can enjoy additional rights, such as the ability to vote in federal elections and access to a US passport.

However, obtaining citizenship can be a lengthy and complicated process. Many Green Card holders still face long waiting periods and bureaucratic challenges before they can fully transition to US citizenship. Despite these obstacles, many see naturalization as the ultimate goal after years of living and contributing to the country.

As of today, there are approximately 13.5 million Green Card holders in the United States, with the number steadily growing each year. These permanent residents contribute significantly to the economy, society, and cultural diversity of the US. However, many face uncertainty due to potential changes in immigration policies.

The road to US citizenship is an important goal for many Green Card holders, but challenges remain along the way. As immigration laws continue to evolve, the future of Green Card holders and their place in American society will remain a key issue in national discussions.