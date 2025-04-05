Trump administration overhauls green card rules with new immigration policies. Here's what you need to know

The Trump administration's efforts to crack down on immigrants are taking a major overhaul of immigration procedure to married couples' green card application process as a move, which reinforces the administration's agenda in favour of tougher immigration enforcement. The Trump administration's immigration policy updates include a new version of Form I-485, requiring financial disclosures and in-person interviews for married couples' green cards. (Representational image)

Central to the revisions was the rollout of a new version of Form I-485, officially titled the ‘Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status.’

Mandatory financial disclosures in new immigration form

Beginning January 20, use of the updated form became mandatory, according to a report by Newsweek. Notably, the form also reintroduced the term “alien.”

One of the most significant updates to the form is a detailed section concerning “public charge” evaluations. Applicants must now disclose a broad range of financial data, including household income, assets, liabilities, and any public benefits received while in the States.

Several immigration attorneys argue that this requirement places a heavier burden on applicants with limited financial means. They claim these disclosures may deter economically vulnerable individuals from applying, effectively favouring those with higher income or wealth.

Plus, the form now asks for information that was not previously required, such as an applicant’s highest educational attainment, professional certifications, and specific skill sets.

Green Card applicants brace for rigorous in-person marriage interviews

Another major shift was the reinstatement of mandatory in-person marriage interviews for couples applying for green cards. Under the Biden administration, many of these applications were processed without interviews if there were no red flags. However, under Trump’s policies, such interviews became standard again.

Immigration attorneys warn couples to be prepared with extensive documentation to prove the authenticity of their union, including joint financial records, shared leases, photographs, and communication history.

One attorney explained that submitting comprehensive evidence has become “more essential than ever,” per Newsweek.

A spokesperson for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) defended the policies, stating that the agency remains committed to “strengthening fraud detection and enforcing rigorous screening measures” to effectively identify and prevent fraudulent marriages arranged solely for immigration benefits.

Newsweek cited Amol Sinha, executive director of the ACLU of New Jersey, who criticized the policies as reflecting “anti-immigrant rhetoric” and warned of “possible constitutional violations in some instances.”