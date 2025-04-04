What will become expensive and cheaper in the US under Trump’s tariffs? See full list

Americans already stretched thin by high prices may soon feel a new wave of inflation, thanks to a fresh set of tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on April 2 — a day he dubbed ‘Liberation Day.’ Trump says the measures are designed to fix America’s trade imbalances, but experts caution they’ll have a more immediate and direct effect: making everyday goods more expensive for consumers. U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)

While Trump has claimed that tariffs are costs borne by other nations, the truth is that these charges are paid by U.S. importers — major retailers like Walmart or Amazon.

“Americans will likely have to pay more at the supermarket counter within the coming days while higher prices on everything from sneakers to furniture to cars could be felt in a matter of weeks,” according to economists and industry experts cited in a New York Post report.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s expected to become more expensive and what might get cheaper:

What will likely become more expensive after new tariff

Housing and construction materials

Lumber: Heavily imported, and essential for residential and commercial building.

Drywall: Often sourced from countries like China.

Steel & Aluminum: Used in infrastructure, cars, and appliances.

Furniture: A large share is imported from China, Vietnam, and other Asian markets.

Home appliances like refrigerators and washers come mostly from Asia.

Automobiles parts

Imported Cars from Japan, Germany, and South Korea will be affected.

Foreign-sourced components like batteries and microchips will cost more, even for U.S.-made cars.

Consumer goods & electronics

Smartphone prices will rise as most of them are manufactured or assembled in China.

Brands like Apple and Dell will kick their price high as they rely on foreign assembly lines.

TVs & home electronics will likely translate into higher shelf prices.

Most children’s toys come as most of them are China made.

Groceries and food products

Tropical items like avocados, bananas, and berries may become pricier.

Shrimp, salmon, and other commonly consumed seafood imports are at risk.

Packaged imported ingredients in snacks and processed items could trigger widespread price hikes.

Plus, major power tool brands manufacturing overseas could mark up prices. Heavy machinery for construction and farming are also at risk.

What might become cheaper under Trump’s tariffs (Short-term or long-term)

Domestic goods

U.S.-made cars could become relatively more affordable versus imports.

American onshoring could stabilize prices over time, though not immediately.

Brands like Whirlpool that manufacture domestically may gain a pricing edge.

Agricultural products

Due to potential retaliatory tariffs from trade partners, U.S. farmers may have to offload their products on domestic markets, like soybeans, corn, pork and poultry