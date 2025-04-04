Trump’s $5 million ‘golden path to citizenship’ comes complete with THIS familiar look

Donald Trump displayed the new $5 million “gold card,” which enables “wealthy” foreigners to obtain citizenship “by buying this card,” while showcasing a particular familiar design. President Donald Trump holds up the $5 million gold card as he speaks to reporters while in flight on board Air Force One, en route to Miami, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Pool via AP)(AP)

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday, Trump revealed the gold card for the first time. “For $5 million this could be yours,” he touted, showing off the card.

“That was the first of the cards. You know what that card is? It’s the gold card, the Trump card,” he added, holding up the card.

Close observers of the prez will not be surprised to see his face on this card because it features Trump directly. The gold-coloured card measuring the size of a credit card displays the POTUS' Atlanta courthouse mugshot during his reelection bid.

When questioned about who the first buyer of the card was, Trump declared, “Me. I am the first.” However, he remained uncertain about the identity of the second purchaser, simply noting that the card “will be out in about less than two weeks probably.”

“Pretty exciting, right?” Trump asked the press corps, before jokingly inquiring, “Anybody want to buy one?”

What is Trump's $5M ‘gold card’?

Trump introduced the gold card concept in February. At the time, he described it as an enhanced version of the traditional green card, tailored specifically for high-net-worth individuals.

“We’re going to be selling a gold card,” Trump had announced from the Oval Office. “We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million, and that’s going to give you Green Card privileges, plus.”

“Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card. They’ll be wealthy and they’ll be successful, and they’ll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people, and we think it’s going to be extremely successful,” the POTUS added.

The announcement comes amid multiple economists and experts lamented Trump's trading mechanism as a taxation system that endangers the global trading system initiated by the U.S. following World War II.

“This is a patient that was very sick. We inherited, we really inherited, a terrible economy, as you know, with a lot of problems, including loss of manufacturing and plants closed up all over the country,” Trump remarked.

“It was a sick patient, and went through an operation on Liberation Day. And it’s going to be, it’s going to be a booming country, a very booming country.”