Passport? Check. Respect? Mandatory. Your responsibilities as a tourist

As destinations push back against overtourism and cultural disrespect, tourists must learn to travel with awareness, empathy, and responsibility. Your responsibilities as a tourist

The new regulations of Bali

In March 2025, the Indonesian island of Bali introduced a “tourist task force” to monitor bad behaviour among visitors, especially in sacred and ecologically sensitive areas. The move comes after a series of viral incidents involving tourists climbing sacred trees, posing inappropriately at temples, and disrespecting local norms.

The new regulations state that tourists must dress and behave appropriately at religious sites, restaurants, shopping areas, and public roads. Visitors are also prohibited from swearing, causing disturbances, or disrespecting locals, officials, or other tourists.

The governor has also said that some violations can even lead to legal charges being pressed on foreign tourism under Indonesian law.

Closer home

Meanwhile, in India, an American Youtuber allegedly entered the isolated Sentinelese tribe of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He left behind and left a coke can and a coconut on North Sentinel Island's shore. It was also reported that he blew whistles to get the tribe's attention, gathered sand samples, and filmed videos before departing, harming the sentiments of the people.

What do experts say?

In light of such incidents, it is important to address this issue, and tourists should know their responsibilities when visiting other countries to not harm the culture and environment that have been preserved by the local communities there.

“Travelling is a privilege, not a right. I have seen people all around in my travels not respecting the ethical norms and unspoken rules that tourists must follow when visiting other countries. Despite pre-research, I feel like the biggest problem is tourists' entitlement. When they are not ready to accept the sentiments and cultural differences of other nations, and they behave inappropriately, it harms them and sets a standard for others since they record everything and put it on the internet for everyone to see,” comments Shubham Mansingka, a travel blogger. He further adds, “All of this might result in restrictions to visit those countries in the future if the behaviour continues.”

Deepanshu Soni, another travel blogger, talks about some unspoken rules every tourist must follow when visiting other countries, regardless of their laws: “Understanding the boundaries of personal space! People from different cultures, races prefer their personal space, their boundaries, and at times, they get uncomfortable. This also includes over-friendliness and loudness! Knowing the traffic rules and honking, and road crossing rules of a specific country are another.”

He also comments on how tourists balance exploring freely and staying mindful of local laws and customs. He tells us that proper research before taking any trip, asking local people if you do not know something, and observing and learning the basic words of the country you are visiting can go a long way in maintaining peace and travelling mindfully.

Vansh Gaur, a trip organiser, opines, “ It is always advisable to read about a place’s culture and traditions before you visit. I would advise that travellers should also consume alcohol according to their limit so that they don’t get unruly, because a lot of unpalatable incidents happen when a person is intoxicated.”

IN BOX - Tips for responsible tourism

Travel blogger Abhinav Chandel lists some tips for responsible travel: