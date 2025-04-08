What did Vitaly Zdorovetskiy do? Russian YouTuber arrested in the Philippines, deportation delayed

Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has been arrested in the Philippines and will remain in custody as he faces multiple criminal charges instead of being immediately deported, authorities confirmed Monday. Philippine authorities detain Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy for legal accountability over his controversial livestream antics.(X/DILG)

Zdorovetskiy was taken into custody on April 3 at a hotel in Pasay City following the issuance of a mission order by the Bureau of Immigration, which declared him an “undesirable” foreign national.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced during a press briefing that Zdorovetskiy would be held accountable under Philippine law for alleged acts committed during his stay, many of which were captured on video and circulated online.

“He will remain there for now in the Bureau of Immigration detention facility in Muntinlupa while he awaits his trial here. We will not deport him. He will be held accountable under the law here in the Philippines,” Remulla stated.

What charges are Vitaly Zdorovetskiy facing?

Zdorovetskiy is facing charges including unjust vexation, alarm and scandal, and attempted theft. Metro Manila police said the charges stem from several incidents during his livestreams, where he reportedly harassed Filipino citizens in public spaces.

Footage presented during the briefing showed Zdorovetskiy aggressively interacting with a security guard and an elderly woman in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. He also reportedly jumped onto a moving jeepney, fabricated negative reviews about local businesses, and stole small items, such as an electric fan from a restaurant and a tricycle, which he later abandoned on the street.

“The time when foreigners could just disrespect Filipinos is over. This is an example that we are serious, in our own country. We will not let them belittle us,” Remulla declared.

“Zdorovetskiy will undergo a tactical interrogation so that we can get the identity of his cameramen. The cameraman, whom I think is Filipino, will also face charges because he is involved in the commission of a crime. We are still searching for the cameraman.”

Metro Manila police are now investigating Zdorovetskiy’s local companion, believed to be a Filipino cameraman who allegedly facilitated his livestream antics.