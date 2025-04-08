George Clooney charms NYC, unfazed by Amal divorce rumours

George Clooney returned to the spotlight this week, unfazed by growing rumours about his marriage to Amal Clooney, with charm, grace, and a signature smile. George Clooney attends "Good Night And Good Luck" Broadway Opening Night at Winter Garden Theatre on April 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The actor-turned-director greeted a crowd of fans and signed autographs in New York City after the Broadway opening of Good Night and Good Luck, a live stage adaptation of his acclaimed 2005 film, per a People Magazine's Instagram post. Donning a black leather jacket and black goggles, the Wolfs star was literally charming his devotees.

Following 20 years since Good Night and Good Luck debuted on the big screen, a powerful procedural drama that tackled the political fearmongering of McCarthyism and the journalists who dared to stand up for the truth.

ALSO READ| George Clooney shines on Broadway, but wife, Amal Clooney, was missing again!

Produced and directed by Clooney, the film was celebrated for being largely accurate and starred David Strathairn in the role of legendary broadcaster Edward R. Murrow, and with this, the Hollywood veteran secured a nomination for Best Director at the Oscars.

Clooney shines on Broadway

Clooney brought the story back to life onstage in the Winter Garden Theatre on April 3 in front of live audience. Big names such as Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere, but it was the conspicuous absence of Amal Clooney, George’s wife of almost 10 years – international human rights lawyer – who caught the internet’s attention.

When reporters asked about Amal’s whereabouts, Clooney didn’t skip a beat. “She’s with the kids,” he responded, a calm and simple answer that only added fuel to the ongoing speculation online.

The Batman star, in a recent interview with Good Day New York, revealed he’s been in New York City for about a month with Amal and their twins.

ALSO READ| George Clooney had ‘meltdown’ after Morning Joe's take on his Biden op-ed, new book says

Interestingly, Clooney had already made light of the situation in a March interview with 60 Minutes, joking about Amal sitting “way in the back” to help calm his nerves. But if the swirling rumors had any impact on him, it didn’t show. Clooney appeared relaxed and fully immersed in the excitement of making his Broadway debut.

“Anyone who says they don’t want to be on Broadway is lying,” he said. Calling the opportunity “really cool.”