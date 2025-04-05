George Clooney shines on Broadway, but wife, Amal Clooney, was missing again!

George Clooney reunited with his ‘ER’ co-stars Julianna Margulies, Anthony Edwards, and Noah Wyle at the Broadway premiere of his play ‘Good Night and Good Luck’ on Thursday night. US actor George Clooney (R) and his wife Lebanese-British barrister Amal Clooney arrive for "The Albies" hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at the New York Public Library in New York, September 26, 2024. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP)(AFP)

With the Broadway premiere of Good Night and Good Luck, the play adaptation of his acclaimed 2005 film, the Wolfs star made a stage comeback.

Among the attendees was Jennifer Lopez, Clooney’s co-star from the 1998 film Out of Sight. Lopez brought her child Emme along and stopped to pose for photos at the event. Also making a stylish appearance was Rande Gerber, Clooney’s longtime friend and business partner in the Casamigos tequila brand, who arrived with his supermodel wife Cindy Crawford and their daughter Kaia Gerber.

Adding even more star power to the red carpet were Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Smith, along with Clooney’s ER castmates Julianna Margulies and Anthony Edwards. The night also welcomed Gayle King, actor Richard Kind, and television journalist George Stephanopoulos with his wife Ali Wentworth.

Where is Amal Clooney?

However, the big question is now: Where is Clooney’s wife, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney? When asked about her whereabouts, George told Extra, “She was with the kids.”

Notably, in a recent interview with Good Day New York, Clooney revealed he’s been in New York City for about a month with Amal and their twins, Alexander and Ella. He shared that the children are now enrolled in school.

Clooney donned the lead role of legendary broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow, revisiting the story he originally co-wrote and directed for the big screen. The play, much like the film, centres on Murrow’s courageous reporting during the McCarthy era. The premiere ended with a standing ovation and roaring applause.

“I can handle it, I think I’ll be okay,” he said, adding with a grin, “I’m not dead yet!”

“I was nervous. I wanted to write the play, and I didn’t really think about doing it because I haven’t done a play in like 40 years.”

Earlier this, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the veteran Batman star compared acting on ‘ER’ for five seasons as “It’s weird,” and added, “When I did ‘ER,’ we’d do 12 pages a day of medical dialogue, and you could just come in and whip it out. I was 30.”