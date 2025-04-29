When will Vitaly Zdorovetskiy be released from Filipino prison? Breaking down what's happening with Russian YouTuber

Russian internet personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, best known for his wild YouTube pranks and as a Kick livestreamer, is now facing serious legal trouble in the Philippines. Vitaly Zdorovetskiy faces serious legal issues in the Philippines, with potential prison time of up to 24 years for theft and other offences.(X/DILG)

On April 2, 2025, Zdorovetskiy was arrested in Manila after causing public chaos with his erratic actions. Now many are wondering, how long can the Kich streamer be behind bars?

Multiple concerning charges were responsible for the arrest, including harassment of residents and theft, combined with unauthorised filming activities. The Filipino police cited that Zdorovetskiy conducted illegal acts that went beyond causing disruptions.

ALSO READ| What did Vitaly Zdorovetskiy do? Russian YouTuber arrested in the Philippines, deportation delayed

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy faces Philippine justice for harrassing acts

YouTuber Atozy broke down the case in a recent video: “Here we have the charges against Vitaly. First, you have 'unjust vexation', which is engaging in behaviour that causes annoyance and distress to others. Then you have 'alarm' and 'scandal'... you had 'attempted theft'...”

“Apparently, if you steal a motorcycle in the Philippines, you could actually get up to life in prison. I am seeing multiple locals saying he could be facing up to 24 years in prison, as it’s up to 12 years for each of the counts of theft...”

The country’s Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla addressed the matter at a press conference on April 7, 2025. He confirmed that Zdorovetskiy would not be deported and must face the Philippine justice system instead. “People have to take responsibility for the content they create. It is not a licence to shame, or to hurt, or to besmirch anyone,” Remulla said.

“Vitaly engaged in multiple disruptive and inappropriate acts, including attempting to kiss and grab him, trying to seize his service firearm, taking pictures of him without consent, mocking other security guards, and vlogging without a permit in BGC.”

ALSO READ| Vitaly Zdorovetskiy case: Here's what will happen to Russian YouTuber after deportation halt

Even the president of the Philippines reacted publicly, calling Vitaly “crazy” after seeing footage from his streams.

Since the Russian prankster's charges include multiple counts of attempted theft and other serious offences, his legal proceedings could take months—if not years.