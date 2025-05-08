Vitaly Zdorovetskiy faces up to 24 years in Philippines' jail: Will Russia step in to free him?

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, the Russian prankster who was arrested in the Philippines on 2 April, is now staring down the barrel of a 24-year prison sentence, and, if enforced, could see the internet’s Russian internet personality locked away until his late 50s, per Daily Mail. Russian prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy faces a 24-year sentence in the Philippines for various offenses, including harassment and unauthorized filming.(X/DILG)

Vitaly built his brand on outrageous stunts, such as streaking at the NBA Finals, climbing the Hollywood sign, and even interrupting the 2022 World Cup.

Vitaly's latest antics in Manila’s upscale Bonifacio Global City have finally crossed a line

During a Kick livestream, he allegedly harassed security guards, attempted to kiss one, tried grabbing an officer’s firearm, and filmed without permits.

“Vitaly engaged in multiple disruptive and inappropriate acts, including attempting to kiss and grab him (the security guard), trying to seize his service firearm, taking pictures of him without consent, mocking other security guards, and vlogging without a permit in BGC,” Philippines Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla stated sternly during a press conference.

Unlike the US, where Vitaly often escaped with fines or short detentions, the Philippines treats such offences with far greater severity. Public disorder, harassment, and attempting to disarm an officer are no jokes here, and with no court date set yet, his future hangs in the balance.

Notably, this isn’t Vitaly's first brush with foreign law, he once spent five days in an Egyptian jail for climbing the Pyramids of Giza. But 24 years? That’s a life sentence by any measure.

What the Kremlin can do in Vitaly Zdorovetskiy case

Born in Russia but raised in the US from age 14, Vitaly holds dual citizenship. The question now: Will Moscow intervene?

Russia has a history of aggressively protecting its citizens abroad, even controversial ones, like Brittney Griner’s prisoner swap, and RT journalists detained abroad. But Zdorovetskiy isn’t a political prisoner; he’s a troublemaker who may have finally out-pranked himself.

And also with dual citizenship, it further weakens Moscow’s chance to intervene.

Will the US help?

Although the Philippines has stronger ties with the US, it's very unlikely Washington will go out of its way.